Despite being the owner of a busy salon, Maggie Goodner did not hesitate when asked by a client to volunteer for the homeless.

"Everyone should be doing something, so I don't feel like I'm doing much," he said. "I quit three hours a month, and that's it."

As the owner of Salon Sin E in Studio City, Goodner spends much of her time running her business and doing her hair there. But twice a month, you can find her buzzing, cutting, and washing her hair in the small courtyard of St. Matthew's Church in North Hollywood.

The yard has no running water, but Goodner manages to provide crucial service to the homeless.

The church, partnered with the non-profit organization NOHO Home Alliance, sets aside a few tables and creates a makeshift salon, outfitted with a barber chair and clean towels for each person they serve. By providing an access point for those struggling with homelessness, its "comb and cut,quot; program is a spirit list.

"I love giving them hot towels, because they can actually say, 'Oh, someone is taking care of me,'" Goodner said.

Use freshly scented mint towels and a friendly personality to make every customer feel like new. For her, that is gratifying.

"When they leave, I can see that they are happier, they are more relaxed," he said. "They are a little bit more proud of themselves."

For those he serves, Goodner is giving more than just free haircuts.

"It looks like it's just about haircuts, but it's not," said the Rev. Jaeger. "It is creating dignity for people."