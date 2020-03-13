Nicki Minaj rejected a record deal because the label wanted her to use Ghostwriters!

The Full Force production team visited The Breakfast Club to celebrate House Party's 30th anniversary earlier this week, where they revealed that Nicki Minaj once rejected a record deal because they wanted her to use ghostwriters.

They say they started working with her, first when she was part of a rap group, then as a solo artist, when they had a meeting with Kevin Liles at Warner Bros.

