Nicki Minaj rejected a record deal because the label wanted her to use Ghostwriters!

The Full Force production team visited The Breakfast Club to celebrate House Party's 30th anniversary earlier this week, where they revealed that Nicki Minaj once rejected a record deal because they wanted her to use ghostwriters.

They say they started working with her, first when she was part of a rap group, then as a solo artist, when they had a meeting with Kevin Liles at Warner Bros.

"At the time [the label] wanted Juelz Santana to write for her, and she refused," said Paul Anthony. "Nicki always liked writing her own shit."

Nicki's pen set has always been big business for her and a fact that she uses regularly to go to competition. Nicki is proud to write her own rhymes.

In 2018, she reminded Genius of her writing process:

"I have written a song in my head in the shower," he shared. "As for the lyrics, I switched the focus to make a kind of reference gossip track in rhythm. Whatever I do, the first time is usually the best flow. I like to keep that flow and then add words. It seems to me confined to writing in the studio. "