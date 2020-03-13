Nicki Minaj rejected a record contract for this reason

It was just revealed that at one point Nicki Minaj rejected a major deal with an album because they wanted her to have a ghostwriter. The Shade Room has more on this, and you can see their post below.

‘Full Force talks about how they were the first to discover Nicki Minaj and help her sign. They share that #Nicki apparently rejected a deal because she didn't want a ghostwriter or Juelz Santana to write for her, "TSR posted on social media.

Someone said: ‘Say what you want about Nicki, she is a drug lyricist. Your favorite couldn't hang on a track with Eminem 🤷🏾‍♀️ ’and another follower posted this:‘ She said this before … you never listen to her 🥴 ’

One commenter wrote, "One of the best decisions I could have made,quot; and someone else said, "NICKI IS THE CURSED QUEEN! She did the right thing, she is innocent."

An enemy skipped the comments and said that the real queen is Lil Kim and not Nicki.

A fan defended Nicki and wrote: ‘Kim called herself the queen in her songs before Nicki even thought about rapping. We all know that Nicki stole that from Kim just like she stole Barbie from Kim …… Nicki is not original and never started a trend. All she did was copy this, that's why she will never be respected. & Besides being a miserable enemy. Just accept it.

Someone else said: ‘Little Kim is The Queen Bee, but Nicky is,quot; The Queen "2 different titles with different meanings. ✌🏽 ’

Nicki made the headlines not long ago, following her husband's "embarrassing,quot; arrest, but it looks like she will continue to support him no matter what happens.

As you probably already know, Kenneth Petty is in trouble with the law after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California after moving there.



