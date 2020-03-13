Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 will have a new date after the delay caused by Coronavirus

The postponement of the Chance The Rapper award ceremony comes after the 31st GLAAD Media Awards announced its cancellation due to the ongoing pandemic.

Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The award ceremony, which was to be organized by Possibility of the rapper On March 22, at The Forum in Inglewood, California, it was postponed "out of consideration for the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the show."

A new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The news comes when the producers of all the live talks in New York and the evening shows have chosen to record shows without studio audiences. Earlier on Wednesday, March 11, the 31st GLAAD Media Awards, scheduled for New York on March 19, were also canceled due to ongoing health issues.

Talk show presenter Ellen Degeneres He also decided to film his daily show in Burbank, California, without a live studio audience amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has been officially declared a pandemic by World Health Organization officials.

Meanwhile, American leader Donald trump It has suspended all travel from continental Europe for the next 30 days in an effort to contain the virus, which has claimed the lives of 4,000 people worldwide.

In the United States, major festivals, such as this month's SXSW and April's Coachella and Stagecoach, have been canceled or postponed, and on Wednesday night, officials of the National Basketball Association suspended the entire season until further notice. after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming has also been affected – television drama production "Riverdale"closed after producers learned that a crew member had come into contact with a coronavirus victim, and Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilsontested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, where the Oscar winner was preparing to shoot new director Baz Luhrmann Elvis presley biopic.

Meanwhile, the premiere of Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washingtonnew television drama "Little fires everywhere"It was canceled due to health problems. The exam was scheduled for Thursday night (March 12).

"As everyone knows, the current state of affairs has altered the daily lives of many people, including our cast and crew," the statement read. "After listening to many of you, and as a precaution, we will cancel the presentation and premiere celebration of 'Little Fires Everywhere' tomorrow."

"We are extremely proud of this series and look forward to sharing it with you when it premieres on Hulu on March 18. Thank you for your understanding."