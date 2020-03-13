Niall Horan Plays With 1D's Craziest Merch During Their Shared Karaoke

Niall Horan It's on the hot seat.

On Thursday, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer joined James Corden for The Late Late ShowCarpool Karaoke, and it was full of Only one direction nostalgia.

%MINIFYHTML18339ffa6c56e16a336025ca47edc7c913% %MINIFYHTML18339ffa6c56e16a336025ca47edc7c914%

To start, the duo sang "Slow Hands,quot; together while driving through Los Angeles. After making a quick stop at a park, Niall and James put on a high-energy performance of their new song "Nice To Meet Ya,quot;, which launched the musical couple in some rock and roll dance moves.

%MINIFYHTML18339ffa6c56e16a336025ca47edc7c915% %MINIFYHTML18339ffa6c56e16a336025ca47edc7c916%

When the song came to an end, James asked the "No Judgment,quot; singer about his days in 1D and how he remembered that time in his life.

"After looking at 1D from the outside now, I could see how big it was," he told the nightly host. "Because when you were in the band, your work becomes a bit normal and, like, you're in a little bubble and you can't see what it looks like from the outside. So, looking back now, I realize how lucky we were Like there was no one doing stadiums at the time. It's crazy. "