Niall Horan Plays With 1D's Craziest Merch During Their Shared Karaoke

Niall Horan It's on the hot seat.
On Thursday, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer joined James Corden for The Late Late ShowCarpool Karaoke, and it was full of Only one direction nostalgia.
To start, the duo sang "Slow Hands,quot; together while driving through Los Angeles. After making a quick stop at a park, Niall and James put on a high-energy performance of their new song "Nice To Meet Ya,quot;, which launched the musical couple in some rock and roll dance moves.
When the song came to an end, James asked the "No Judgment,quot; singer about his days in 1D and how he remembered that time in his life.
"After looking at 1D from the outside now, I could see how big it was," he told the nightly host. "Because when you were in the band, your work becomes a bit normal and, like, you're in a little bubble and you can't see what it looks like from the outside. So, looking back now, I realize how lucky we were Like there was no one doing stadiums at the time. It's crazy. "
Feeling nostalgic for Niall's One Direction days, James surprised him with his "favorite,quot; piece of 1D merchandise, which turned out to be a bottle of toothpaste with Niall, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik Y Louis Tomlinson in that.
"I actually brush my teeth with that every day," James joked. "I have 17 fillers." Niall chimed in, "More sugar in that than a can of Coca-Cola."
Still on the subject of his boy band days, Niall recalled running into Kim Kardashian And your daughter northwest backstage in a Ariana Grande concert where he learned that Kim and Kanye WestThe little girl was a fan of the band.
"We were in the green room and Kim Kardashian shows up to see Ariana and she was with her little girl North," began the "Little Town,quot; singer. "And then how Kim described North to me was:‘ He's … this is Niall. He's the guy who sings from your toothbrush. "
Before skipping to the next song, James pulled out another piece of 1D memorabilia: A Niall doll. After joking that he brought the doll from home, the In the woods Star asked if Niall, 26, could share any advice with the 16-year-old Niall doll.
"Your life is about to change ridiculous amounts," he said to the doll. "You're going to go from living in a small town of about 30,000 people, to living in the biggest cities in the world. And, you're going to play in stadiums all over the planet in possibly one of the biggest boy bands around time."
Staying on track, James performed One Direction's "Steal My Girl,quot; and Niall channeled his inner boy-bander to sing the chorus.
Watch Niall relive the days of his boy band, confront his fear of birds, and take a lie detector test in the fun video above!
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.