NHL asks players to quarantine for themselves, to keep fit during coronavirus postponement

A day after the NHL hiatus in the 2019-20 season, a league-wide memo was sent out to players about what's next in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

According to Los Angeles Times columnist Helene Elliott"Players are being asked to quarantine for six days." The move comes after it was announced that Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, leading to the suspension of the NBA season.

"While the & # 39; self quarantine & # 39; will undoubtedly impose lifestyle limitations and may appear to be an overly cautious measure," read a memo from Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly to the board of governors, general managers and players. , broadcast by Adam Portzline of The Athletic, who also told players to go home or outdoors, "Adhering to the principles for a relatively short period of time that our medical experts deem important should allow us to be at our best Possible position to assess next steps regarding possible resumption of play. "

Coronavirus and NHL: Tracking how the pandemic has impacted the hockey landscape

Considering that the NHL and NBA teams share facilities and arenas, the quarantine was prudent in light of recent events; however, Commissioner Gary Bettman continues to reiterate that there has been no confirmed case among players in this league.

But what comes after quarantine?

Associated Press John Wawrow reported that the memorandum dictated a two-phase plan in which "the team's facilities (would be) closed, except for players requiring rehabilitation for long-term injuries," followed by opening them to the rest of the team. the list for workouts and skates

Phase 2 could, stress could ideally happen within 1 to 2 weeks, but it depends on the development of the coronavirus state and the advice of health officials. – John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) March 13, 2020

MORE: Gary Bettman on when NHL will return from coronavirus shutdown

Portzline noted that after these steps, and when it looks like the season may be about to resume, there will be a "training camp period."

As of now, players are expected to remain in their team's city unless their immediate family resides elsewhere in North America.