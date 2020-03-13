NFL canceling visits for college prospects before 2020 Draft | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML658ddf4b69840245fc2f94f1c81be5ec11% %MINIFYHTML658ddf4b69840245fc2f94f1c81be5ec12%

"We have not taken this step lightly,quot;





Chase Young had 16.5 sacks for the state of Ohio last season and is expected to be one of the top two in April.

The league prohibits prospective visits for NFL applicants in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

An NFL memo was distributed Friday to all general managers, head coaches, and personnel directors.

It states: "The following are prohibited: any draft eligible player traveling to a club facility or other location to meet with club staff; club staff (including BLESTO and NFS scouts) traveling anywhere , including a college campus to visit with a draft-eligible player.

"We have not taken this step lightly," added the league.

The league added new restrictions, allowing teams to schedule three phone or video conference interviews, no more than one hour, per week.

The 32 NFL teams have 30 in-person visits with prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft, including some that took place on Friday.

With multiple teams retiring scouts and assistant coaches off the road and an increasing number of professional days on campus canceled, the 2020 draft in Las Vegas may also be moving.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that its league meetings from March 29 to April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida, were canceled.

Those meetings generally involve coaches, general managers and owners with the competition committee opening the floor for rule proposals and discussion.

The NFL has made no public comment on the draft, which is scheduled for April 23 and 25. Several conferences and trade shows have been canceled in the next six weeks in Las Vegas.

