News Quiz: Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Oil Prices

%MINIFYHTML627a69570f74ca7b86e94bf478a2daa711% %MINIFYHTML627a69570f74ca7b86e94bf478a2daa712%

%MINIFYHTML627a69570f74ca7b86e94bf478a2daa713% %MINIFYHTML627a69570f74ca7b86e94bf478a2daa714%

Did you follow the headlines this week? Take our test to find out.

%MINIFYHTML627a69570f74ca7b86e94bf478a2daa715% %MINIFYHTML627a69570f74ca7b86e94bf478a2daa716%

Last week, 93 percent of respondents correctly answered the question about a series of deadly tornadoes. Only 53 percent knew of the proposed changes to the Russian constitution.

The questionnaire is published on Fridays. Click here to view questionnaires from other weeks.

Related article