New NASCAR Calendar for 2020: Tracking Canceled and Postponed Races As Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

We know two things about NASCAR's revised 2020 calendar in regards to the global coronavirus pandemic that practically closed the sports world in mid-March.

One: There will be no NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway the weekend of March 15. Two: There will be no NASCAR races at Homestead-Miami Speedway the weekend of March 22.

It's important to note that NASCAR races in Atlanta and Homestead in the next two weeks have been postponed, not canceled, at least not yet. Looking at the next weekend on the NASCAR calendar, when all three national series are slated to run at Texas Motor Speedway From March 27 to 29, the races are as planned.

Again, for now.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, including racing, can proceed. That is why NASCAR in a statement on Friday stated that "it will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we evaluate future race events."

In other words, more changes can and probably will come.

For now, below is what we know about the 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule as it is, plus the options the sport could weigh as the pandemic continues.

New NASCAR calendar for 2020

Date Career Track Start time television channel Radio Winner February 16th Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Denny Hamlin 23 of February Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox PRN Joey Logano March 1 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Alex Bowman March 8 FanShield 500 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Joey Logano March, 15th QuikTrip 500 Pleats of Honor Atlanta Motor Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed – March 29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – 5th of April Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – – – – – – – – April 19th Toyota 400 owners Richmond Raceway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – April 26 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN – May 3 NASCAR Cup race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 9 (Saturday) NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 16 (Saturday) All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET Fox PRN – may 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 7th FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN – June 14th Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. ET FS1 PRN – June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – June 27 (Saturday) Kids Free 325 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – June 28th Worry-free weather guarantee 350 Pocono Raceway 3:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – July 5th Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET NBC IMS Radio – July 11 (Saturday) Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – – – – – – – – August 9 Energy Consumers 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 16th Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 23rd Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – August 29 (Saturday) Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBC MRN – September 6 * 500 south Darlington Track 6 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN – September 12 (Saturday) * Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN – September 19 (Saturday) * Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN – September 27th * South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – 4th of October * Alabama 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN – October 11th * Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC PRN – October 18 * Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC MRN – October 25 * Texas 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN – November 1st * NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN – November 8th * NASCAR Cup Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBC MRN –

* – playoff career

Canceled NASCAR races

As of March 13, NASCAR races have not been canceled. As other sports leagues and organizations have experimented with the coronavirus pandemic, that could change quickly.

From NASCAR's statement to Fox Sports: "NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our group of consulting physicians to provide technical assistance and inform the politics,quot;.

It is currently unclear how the canceled races would affect NASCAR's schedule. From Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"NASCAR rules state that the playoffs start at Race 27. There are no specifications as to what would happen if the season is shorter than 36 races. NASCAR has a rule that allows it to change the rules at any time: & # 39; Occasionally, circumstances will arise that are unforeseen or otherwise extraordinary, in which the strict application of the NASCAR Rules may not achieve this objective of a Competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated or are inconsistent with the Rules of NASCAR, to achieve this goal. "

NASCAR races postponed

QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15)

Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22)

NASCAR has a couple of options with the two races currently postponed.

The 2020 calendar features three open weekends (April 12, July 26, and August 2), so the Atlanta and Homestead races could be rescheduled in any of those spaces. They could also be scheduled in the middle of any week, although the Homestead race in particular would present logistics / travel issues for the teams.

For what it's worth, both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway have lights.

NASCAR has not announced when and how it will reschedule the Atlanta and Homestead races, only that they have been postponed.