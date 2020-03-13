New NASCAR Calendar for 2020: Tracking Canceled and Postponed Races As Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

We know two things about NASCAR's revised 2020 calendar in regards to the global coronavirus pandemic that practically closed the sports world in mid-March.
One: There will be no NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway the weekend of March 15. Two: There will be no NASCAR races at Homestead-Miami Speedway the weekend of March 22.
It's important to note that NASCAR races in Atlanta and Homestead in the next two weeks have been postponed, not canceled, at least not yet. Looking at the next weekend on the NASCAR calendar, when all three national series are slated to run at Texas Motor Speedway From March 27 to 29, the races are as planned.
Again, for now.
The coronavirus outbreak has brought an unpredictability factor in terms of how all sports, including racing, can proceed. That is why NASCAR in a statement on Friday stated that "it will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we evaluate future race events."
In other words, more changes can and probably will come.
For now, below is what we know about the 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule as it is, plus the options the sport could weigh as the pandemic continues.
New NASCAR calendar for 2020
|Date
|Career
|Track
|Start time
|television channel
|Radio
|Winner
|February 16th
|Daytona 500
|Daytona International Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|Denny Hamlin
|23 of February
|Pennzoil 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|Joey Logano
|March 1
|Auto Club 400
|Auto Club Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|Alex Bowman
|March 8
|FanShield 500
|Phoenix Raceway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|Joey Logano
|March, 15th
|QuikTrip 500 Pleats of Honor
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Postponed
|Postponed
|Postponed
|–
|March 22
|Dixie Vodka 400
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Postponed
|Postponed
|Postponed
|–
|March 29
|O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|5th of April
|Food City 500
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|April 19th
|Toyota 400 owners
|Richmond Raceway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|April 26
|Geico 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|May 3
|NASCAR Cup race at Dover
|Dover International Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 9 (Saturday)
|NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|8 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 16 (Saturday)
|All-Star Race
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|9 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 24
|Coca-Cola 600
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|6 p.m. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|–
|may 31
|Kansas 400
|Kansas Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|June 7th
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|June 14th
|Toyota / Save Mart 350
|Sonoma Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|June 21
|Chicagoland 400
|Chicagoland Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|June 27 (Saturday)
|Kids Free 325
|Pocono Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|June 28th
|Worry-free weather guarantee 350
|Pocono Raceway
|3:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|July 5th
|Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|IMS Radio
|–
|July 11 (Saturday)
|Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
|Kentucky Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|July 19
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|August 9
|Energy Consumers 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 16th
|Bowling at The Glen
|Watkins Glen International
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 23rd
|Drydene 400
|Dover International Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 29 (Saturday)
|Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400
|Daytona International Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|September 6 *
|500 south
|Darlington Track
|6 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|September 12 (Saturday) *
|Federated Auto Parts 400
|Richmond Raceway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|September 19 (Saturday) *
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|September 27th *
|South Point 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|4th of October *
|Alabama 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|October 11th *
|Bank of America ROVAL 400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|PRN
|–
|October 18 *
|Hollywood Casino 400
|Kansas Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|October 25 *
|Texas 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|November 1st *
|NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|November 8th *
|NASCAR Cup Championship
|Phoenix Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
* – playoff career
Canceled NASCAR races
As of March 13, NASCAR races have not been canceled. As other sports leagues and organizations have experimented with the coronavirus pandemic, that could change quickly.
From NASCAR's statement to Fox Sports: "NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our group of consulting physicians to provide technical assistance and inform the politics,quot;.
It is currently unclear how the canceled races would affect NASCAR's schedule. From Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass:
"NASCAR rules state that the playoffs start at Race 27. There are no specifications as to what would happen if the season is shorter than 36 races. NASCAR has a rule that allows it to change the rules at any time: & # 39; Occasionally, circumstances will arise that are unforeseen or otherwise extraordinary, in which the strict application of the NASCAR Rules may not achieve this objective of a Competitor, or similar matters that are not contemplated or are inconsistent with the Rules of NASCAR, to achieve this goal. "
NASCAR races postponed
- QuikTrip 500 Folds of Honor at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15)
- Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22)
NASCAR has a couple of options with the two races currently postponed.
The 2020 calendar features three open weekends (April 12, July 26, and August 2), so the Atlanta and Homestead races could be rescheduled in any of those spaces. They could also be scheduled in the middle of any week, although the Homestead race in particular would present logistics / travel issues for the teams.
For what it's worth, both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway have lights.
NASCAR has not announced when and how it will reschedule the Atlanta and Homestead races, only that they have been postponed.
