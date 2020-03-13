Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers on fears of coronavirus | News

Nepal will stop issuing visas on arrival until April 30 and closed all its peaks, including Mount Everest, this climbing season due to fears of the coronavirus pandemic, according to government officials.

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said expeditions to all peaks in the spring season from March to May had been suspended for fear of coronaviruses.

"It is like a precaution for that," Bhattarai told Reuters, when asked if the measure was due to the coronavirus.

The Himalayan nation, home to eight of the 14 tallest mountains in the world, including Everest, receives over $ 4 million in permit fees for the world's highest peak and other mountains each year.

Nepal has confirmed only one case of the coronavirus, a student studying in China on a trip home, out of 450 people examined.

The suspension of expeditions in Nepal will affect hundreds of foreign climbers who are now preparing for the spring season, a relatively good weather window between the end of the cold winter and the rainy season, which begins in June.

Everest, the highest mountain in the world at 8,850 meters (29,035 ft), is located on the border between Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet. China announced the closure of its side of the mountain on Thursday.

It is the second time in recent years that the climbing season has been interrupted.

The expeditions were suspended in 2015 after a major earthquake struck Nepal on April 25 of that year, killing some 9,000 people.

Eighteen people died at Everest base camp when an avalanche caused by the earthquake roared downhill.

"This is disappointing news for both our expedition leaders and our clients who have been training for months for this year's climb," said Lukas Furtenbach of the California-based guide company Furtenbach Adventures.

Adrian Ballinger of the Alpenglow Expeditions company said he understood the decision.

"While canceling an escalation is never the result we want, this time it is what we should do," Ballinger said in a statement.

"A COID-19 outbreak at base camp would be dangerous and potentially devastating," he said.