NeNe Leakes sends his best wishes to fans: "I hope everyone stays safe,quot;

NeNe Leakes, like other celebrities, had a message of encouragement for her fans. She told her IG fans that she hopes they are safe and well.

Many celebrities have tried to cheer on their fans these days, as fear and panic are reigning all over the place after the WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

‘I hope everyone stays safe out there! I went to the Sam’s Club, and it was like a movie. "NeNe captioned his post.

Someone said, "Use delivery services to avoid lines," and another follower texted NeNe: "Hoping you are fine, Nene, and stay safe, you look great as always."

A follower spoke about NeNe and said, "You are beautiful, you love your eyes and your face," and someone else posted this: "And you too, Ms. Leakes, stay calm and calm and yes safe."

One fan posted, "I hope you and your family are safe, have a good time in Michigan," and one commenter said, "People are really panicking." On another note, you look fabulous. "

Someone else said, "Getting away from people, I do it anyway!", And a fan praised NeNe's beauty: "You're getting more and more beautiful as the days go by."

A follower said to the RHOA star: ‘@neneleakes #OutBreakTheMovie FOREAL !!!! Our shoprite, walmart stop & shop, the shelves are empty ", and a follower wrote:" Girl, they say you have a friend. It is true? @neneleakes. "

A commenter said: ‘@neneleakes It was the same in these parts. You too stay safe. I still use the Floradix that he recommended. I stopped yearning for ice. I love you! "And one fan wrote," Well, first I send you and your family @neneleakes good wishes and safety. "

Many people sent NeNe their best wishes, and told her and Gregg Leakes to stay safe and take care of themselves.



