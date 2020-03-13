NeNe Leakes details husband Gregg's infidelity with a former employee

Instagram

However, despite everything, the & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; reveals in a new interview that she does not compel her husband, who has recovered from cancer, to be faithful.

Up News Info –

Before his "open marriage" stories in season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" NeNe leaks reveals that she caught husband Gregg Leakes cheating on her with a former employee. The television star spoke about it during her appearance on the episode of Monday, March 10, Angela LeeThe "Lip Service" podcast.

She shared that she discovered her husband's infidelity in the summer of 2019 after she opened a Maryland clothing store at MGM National Harbor. She said Gregg helped her with the hiring process for the new store and shared: "(He) is really good with all the things I'm not good with."

%MINIFYHTMLce2a349fb42920678499612662c25be311% %MINIFYHTMLce2a349fb42920678499612662c25be312%

NeNe said he remembered a girl, named Juanita, at the store who looked like Gregg's "type". She said, "He's very Gregg's type and Gregg really likes girls with short hair. When he met me, I had short hair."

He didn't initially think about it until he returned to the store after a while after an employee meeting where he noticed that Juanita and a gay employee were not getting along. "I was sitting there, the gay boy said, 'I don't appreciate that you called me queen and listen, you wouldn't want to do that because you know I know your secret,'" NeNe recalled. He added that Juanita denied everything the male employee implied, leading him to challenge her on FaceTime Gregg.

"I'm in an entire room and I'm standing and I didn't come out of the character, I just said 'Really?'" NeNe explained. "I knew she wasn't lying. And she was in shock."

NeNe then confronted Gregg on the phone during the meeting. "So, you've been talking to Juanita", she said to Gregg. "He said no! & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Okay, you got. Bye & # 39 ;. And he went crazy, screaming going crazy and then his phone rang."

NeNe explained that Gregg told him, "We never did anything. We only talked on the phone. We never had sex." According to NeNe, Gregg said, "You weren't here for me to speak."

However, despite everything, NeNe said she did not force her husband to be faithful. "Gregg has taken passes that I didn't even give him. At this point, if he wanted to go, he would go to hell. I like to talk about open relationships and I've talked about it with Gregg and said, 'If you're going to cheat, you relationship is open anyway & # 39; "NeNe said.

"If Gregg wanted to be with someone right now, he would say continue. Why would I try to prevent him from doing something he wants to do? Then he would have to make a decision if he wanted to say it and I probably would," she said. "I do what I want anyway. I don't want to hear what he's doing anyway. I'm in New York and he's in Georgia. Whatever he's doing I don't need to know. We've really had these conversations."

<br />

NeNe cryptically tweeted that in June 2019, "you found out that your husband / boyfriend was regularly on the phone with 1 of your employees as 'just a friend' but you didn't know, did he cross any lines?" However, NeNe insisted that it was not her, as she added: "Ask a friend since you know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked about sex! I just needed something1 to talk about 2."