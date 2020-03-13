NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16-team tournaments – Up News Info

As it became clear that NCAA basketball tournaments could not be held for three weeks due to concerns about the coronavirus, organizers were quick to come up with a plan for a 16-team event to save the postseason over a long weekend. .

NCAA Vice President of Men's Basketball Dan Gavitt told AP that he began considering ways to condense the tournament on Wednesday night after the NBA announced that one of its players tested positive for the virus and the league suspended its season.

The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments and all other remaining championship events on Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That happened a day after the association announced that it planned to play the games while restricting fan access.

"We spent a significant amount of time very late Wednesday night trying to find alternative models," Gavitt said Friday.

The next morning, Gavitt presented the idea to the men's basketball selection committee. He said the hope was to play games starting Thursday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The city had been scheduled to host the Final Four at the Mercedes-Benz stadium on April 4-6.

The idea was for the selection committee to choose the 16 best teams in the country, regardless of the conference, to participate. The first three rounds would have been played Thursday through Saturday, with a championship game on Monday night. Gavitt said he believes that eight or nine of the 32 Division I conferences could have been represented.

“Far from the ideal. Far from perfect, ”said Gavitt. "As imperfect as it was, that was one of the only reasonable options we thought we could keep at least a certain level of our tournaments."

Gavitt said there was some hope early Thursday that a full tournament could still be played. As it faded, the idea of ​​holding a smaller event gained "mixed interest,quot; from the committee.

"There was a real concern about not being inclusive enough, with only 16 teams," said Gavitt. "But the other thing that was at stake at the time in the minds of the committee members, and we saw this in conference tournaments, once an NBA player was infected, I think he started really hitting the players , so I have received news from coaches by text message and anecdotally.

Reality quickly established itself, even if a shortened tournament couldn't take place without putting people at risk, and the NCAA's biggest event of the year was canceled Thursday afternoon.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said the idea of ​​postponing the tournament indefinitely, hoping to play it later, was also not feasible.

"The immediate logistical problems were that we had quickly, continuing at this time, the number of schools that were closing," Emmert said. “We had the reality that if you start a tournament in six weeks, a group of our students, our seniors, will have moved on. And when you looked at the projections of where the virus was going to be in six weeks, it looks worse, not better. "

Similar reasoning went into the cancellation of all spring championships, including sports like baseball and softball with national tournaments not due to start for another two months.

With hundreds of schools closing campuses, some during the semester, and conferences suspending athletic activities, the NCAA could have faced the prospect of holding national championships in sports where many of the participants were generally not field teams.

Emmert said he was open to reconsidering holding spring championships.

"If I've learned anything from this, it's to remember never to say never," Emmert told the AP. “And therefore the answer to that is, of course, the board and everyone else will consider anything that makes sense in public policy. Those decisions will be driven by medical science and there would have to be a very clear, unequivocal and clear determination from public health officials and our advisory panel. Sitting here today is very difficult to imagine. "