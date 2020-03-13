NCAA Tournament First Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the 2020 Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, as well as all remaining NCAA Winter and Spring Championships on Thursday.

This decision is based on the evolution of COVID-19's public health threat, our ability to ensure that events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of organizing such events at any time during this academic year. , given the ongoing decisions of other entities.

It is the first time that the tournament is canceled.

