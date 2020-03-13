Home Sports NCAA to offer spring athletes an additional year of eligibility after canceled...

NCAA to offer spring athletes an additional year of eligibility after canceled seasons

Lisa Witt
Many athletes were shocked to learn of the news that the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championship events, especially older adults who missed the opportunity to participate in a Madness tournament last March.

The decision left many in the world of sports, including former ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, to ask that the NCAA grant those older adults an additional year of eligibility.

Dickie V's dome could have been on the right track. On Friday afternoon, the Division I Council Coordinating Committee stated that "the eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports."

Many were excited about the news, but it still raises many questions. It is unclear how this decision will affect incoming freshmen as teams have a limited number of scholarships.

As for the men's and women's basketball players who missed this year's NCAA Tournament, as well as other winter athletes, it remains to be decided.

