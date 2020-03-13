NCAA to offer spring athletes an additional year of eligibility after canceled seasons

%MINIFYHTMLf146df73e9586aa763e14d76d4e9d6fc11% %MINIFYHTMLf146df73e9586aa763e14d76d4e9d6fc12%

Many athletes were shocked to learn of the news that the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championship events, especially older adults who missed the opportunity to participate in a Madness tournament last March.

The decision left many in the world of sports, including former ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, to ask that the NCAA grant those older adults an additional year of eligibility.

What about the @NCAA give older adults an additional year of eligibility? If they graduate, they can work toward a Master's degree. The heart hurts for those older adults who wanted that A BRIGHT MOMENT to Luca Garza, Cassius Winston, Killian Tillie, Myles Powell, Markus Howard @ESPNPR – Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2020

Dickie V's dome could have been on the right track. On Friday afternoon, the Division I Council Coordinating Committee stated that "the eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports."

Many were excited about the news, but it still raises many questions. It is unclear how this decision will affect incoming freshmen as teams have a limited number of scholarships.

As for the men's and women's basketball players who missed this year's NCAA Tournament, as well as other winter athletes, it remains to be decided.