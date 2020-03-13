NBCUniversal halts production on 35 shows amid coronavirus concerns

Amid growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, NBCUniversal has announced that they are suspending production of almost all of its television series, approximately 35 programs in total, in all of the company's entertainment production units.

According to DeadlineThe list of shows that have stopped producing includes all the Dick Wolf dramas on the net: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU – more his drama FBI which is broadcast on CBS.

The medical drama New Amsterdam production has also stopped as well as the new limited series Peacock Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum. Also on hold is the syndicated series Kelly Clarkson's show, and the two nightly talk shows on the web: Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon Y Late night with Seth Myers.

The news of the production hiatus comes a day after Uni TV announced that they have discontinued production of series that have not yet started, including season 2 of the Netflix series. Russian doll, Season 2 of the Apple Anthology Little americaand season 1 of Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms.

Wolf Chicago In reality, the series films all its episodes in the city of Chicago, which is the location of the first known case of someone in the television industry who tested positive for coronavirus. The person who contracted the virus was a staff member of the Fox drama. Next.

Many of the suspended productions take place in New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency and has limited meetings to 500 people or less in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus in his state.

"The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority," NBCU said in a statement Thursday night. “Whenever possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, after which we will reevaluate and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are speeding up plans to end physical production. "

Most of the programs that have been suspended are expected to return as soon as possible. However, experts say there are some who have decided to end production for the season and return in the fall.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell also sent a company-wide memorandum urging employees to work from home, if possible. And, he has also suggested that all employees stop "non-essential business travel,quot; for now.

ViacomCBS has also halted production of some of its shows, but some will continue without audiences.



