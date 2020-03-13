NBA to suspend season after confirmed coronavirus case among Utah jazz players

Although the association does not reveal the identity of the affected player, Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN's main NBA member, reports that he is Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert.

The National Basketball Association has announced that it will suspend the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement released Wednesday, March 11, the association revealed that the decision was made after a player at the Utah Jazz had given a preliminary positive result for COVID-19.

"The test result was reported shortly before the start of tonight's game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena," the statement continued. That night's game was canceled and "the affected player was not in the arena."

"The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice," the statement added. "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic."

"I am told that Rudy Gobert was never in the arena tonight, but he was at OKC. If he had been removed from the virus, he was ready to play," he continued. Another cause for concern was a video, which has since gone viral, of the 27-year-old athlete deliberately playing all of the reporters' microphones before the Jazz game against the Toronto Raptors on March 9.

Meanwhile, the Jazz revealed in a statement that one of its players "tested negative this morning for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection." They said that "his symptoms decreased throughout the day, but in cooperation with NBA medical personnel and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to evaluate COVID-19."

A preliminary test was later revealed to be positive, prompting the league to postpone play. Through an announcement over the public address system, they quickly asked viewers to leave "due to unforeseen circumstances," although they assured them by saying, "Everyone is safe."

Fans applauded the NBA for the decision when one wrote on Instagram: "The best move they could have made! Because all games without fans lost me!" However, some others seemed to clear up the problem, joking: "NBA = No more basketball."