NBA star Rudy Gobert apologizes for testing positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has issued an apology through his social media, essentially for putting other people at risk after contracting the coronavirus.

"I want to thank everyone for the great amount of concern and support during the past 24 hours. I have been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety and shame," he wrote.

"The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people I may have put at risk. At the time, I had no idea that I was infected. I was careless and have no excuses. I hope my story serves as a warning and It makes everyone take this seriously. I will do my best to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus, "Gobert continued.

Gobert obviously feels guilty after a teammate also tested positive. The NBA season has been postponed until the virus is under control, but I didn't even know I had it until the test came back positive.

"I am very careful and will make a full recovery. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take every step to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Get well soon, Gobert!