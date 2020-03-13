Natalie Panagarry of Loughborough Lightning prepares for months after foot fracture | Netball News

"I can't stray too far, I still want to get involved and I was very lucky last week because I was allowed to be on the bench. It is really good for me to be involved."





Natalie Panagarry will be gone for the next few months after confirming to Sky Sports that she has suffered a broken foot Photo credit: Ben Lumley

Natalie Panagarry has revealed that she faces months rather than weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken foot during Loughborough Lightning's loss in the first round of the Superleague against Team Bath.

The 29-year-old was forced to retire in the first quarter of the 72-58 loss and has since missed the last two games of Lightning, including the recent 67-64 loss to the Manchester Thunder during which her team struck by an injury he gave up a 12-goal goal. lead.

"I'm really gutted," Panagarry said. Sky Sports.

"Going out to Birmingham was fantastic, the crowd was amazing. First game of the 2020 season for Lightning and unfortunately I was injured."

"I was hoping it wouldn't be too long, but it's a long-term injury. I'm still waiting for some scans to come back, but I think it will be a bit."

"Realistically, I think it will be (months rather than weeks). Now I have a rest period, I'm going to rest my foot and let it rest for the next few weeks and then build up my strength from there." It has been confirmed as a fracture and rupture of ligaments. "

Despite the setback, Panagarry jokes that he was "happy to receive the interception,quot; that led to his injury and remains optimistic to resume his campaign later.

A series of recent high-profile injuries have underlined the physicality of the sport and Panagarry is realistic enough to know that he has been fortunate enough to avoid serious injuries in his career to date.

"I have a very good backing from Loughborough and the support system with England, so my goal is to return hopefully at the end of the season and go out once more for Lightning."

"I think as the sport is getting a little bit more physical and our training loads are increasing, we will probably see it a little bit more. At the same time, our bodies also seem to be able to resist more."

"I just think it was one of those unfortunate coincidences, I went to the interception and obviously my foot just wasn't too happy with me that day."

Panagarry was part of the England team at the World Cup last summer and has relied on some of his international teammates for support.

Panagarry finds himself with a wide circle of international experience that he can draw on in the midst of his recovery from the first layoff of significant injuries in his career.

This includes England Roses teammates Beth Cobden, Layla Guscoth and Jodie Gibson, who have suffered serious injuries in recent years.

"It has been difficult," he continued. "I have never had a major injury, I have only had a few concussions that have left me out for a week or two at the most and my body always seems to be able to resist a lot, but it has been shown that it cannot season.

"I've been using a lot of the players around me as support, like Beth Cobden, Layla (Guscoth) and Jodie (Gibson) have been great to get to. Using them is what is going to help me and it's great that I can use them, so great athletes.

"They have been great and I could not ask for better athletes to lean on and I think that being part of the Rosas too, many of the girls have come closer. Some days they are not going to be the best and that is fine,quot; Sometimes it will not go as well as it should. "

Injuries caused by Lightning, including Panagarry's, have opened the floor for the team's rising stars to assert themselves on the main stage.

Beth Gabriel is one of those who has impressed after the 18-year-old honor player of the match during the second-round victory over the Mermaids Strathclyde and Panagarry is playing her part from the side.

"I'm still involved as much as I can. I attend all the court sessions. I'm still there and the girls are probably annoyed by my voice right now still screaming at them."

"For me I can't stray too far, I still want to get involved and I was very lucky last week because I was allowed to be in the bank. I will not lose sight of it, that's for sure. It really is good for me to be involved.

"We have a lot of exciting U21s and I think some of the Lightning fans probably didn't know their names or who they are at the time, but I think they are definitely starting to know now," Panagarry explained.

"Especially with the likes of Beth (Gabriel) and Jas (Jasmin Odeogberin) who are really taking a step forward. We are excited that Vicki (Oyesola) has returned to the mold a bit, she has had some injuries but she & # 39; I will definitely be out there on Monday (against Saracens Mavericks).

"They probably hoped to gain a little more experience training with the older bosses of us, but they have been thrown to the bottom and are resisting it. I am excited to see their growth."

