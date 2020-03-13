NASA chooses 2 investigations for the Moon mission – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML414191c20fd14ec7d83c886bd1ea05cc11% %MINIFYHTML414191c20fd14ec7d83c886bd1ea05cc12%

NASA has selected the first two scientific investigations that will support its next mission to the Moon. While one will observe space weather, the other will control the environment of solar radiation.

The two investigations will fly aboard the Gateway, an orbital outpost that will support "Artemis,quot; lunar operations while demonstrating the technologies necessary to carry out a historic human mission on Mars, NASA said Thursday.

"Building the Gateway with our business and international partners is a critical component of sustainable lunar exploration and the Artemis program," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"Using the Gateway as a platform for robotic and human exploration around the Moon will help inform what we do on the lunar surface, as well as prepare us for our next giant leap: human exploration of Mars," Bridenstine said.

The radiation instrument package, created by the European Space Agency (ESA), will help understand how to keep astronauts safe by monitoring radiation exposure in the Gateway's single orbit.

The space weather instrument cluster, built by NASA, will observe solar particles and the solar wind created by the Sun. As we enter space, human and robotic explorers face greater challenges due to the outbursts of the Sun, sometimes violent and unpredictable.

The space weather instrument cluster will collect data and enhance NASA's ability to forecast events caused by the Sun that could affect our astronauts on and around the Moon, as well as on future missions to Mars.

NASA said additional science charges will be selected to fly aboard the Gateway in the future. These investigations will take advantage of the unique environment in the lunar orbit, one that cannot be duplicated on Earth or on the International Space Station.

The Gateway will orbit near the Moon and will be periodically occupied by astronauts as part of NASA's sustainable lunar exploration plans.

