Napa County, Palo Alto, and Mountain View Declare Local Coronavirus Health Emergencies – Up News Info San Francisco

BAY AREA (Up News Info SF) – Officials from Napa County, Palo Alto and Mountain View on Thursday declared local health emergencies in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

While Napa County did not have a confirmed case of the virus as of Thursday, the statement by Dr. Karen Relucio, public health officer, will mobilize county resources, accelerate emergency planning and response, and allow for future reimbursement for part of the state and federal governments. The Board of Supervisors plans to ratify the statement on Tuesday.

Relucio also called for cancellation of non-essential meetings and events in the county in accordance with state guidelines.

Officials from the Napa County Public Health Division also restricted visitors to county long-term care and skilled nursing facilities Thursday to protect adults in centers who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID-19.

Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada also announced actions to promote the city's coronavirus public safety response, implementing citywide service changes and signing an emergency proclamation. The goals of these service changes are to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community and limit exposure to the highest risk community members while maintaining a high level of community support.

“The Palo Alto community is understandably concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. I encourage the community to remember that we are in this together; stay calm and help each other if you are sick at home, you control your neighbors and you continue to stop the spread of COVID-19, ”said Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine. "The emergency proclamation is a necessary step to allow greater flexibility in how we can respond to this changing crisis and will help our public safety and emergency services personnel to secure vital supplies, funds and assistance."

Meanwhile, Mountain View City Manager Kimbra McCarthy also proclaimed a local emergency for Mountain View on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation will be heard for ratification during the regularly scheduled Council meeting on March 17, 2020.

The purpose of this emergency declaration is to give the City the legal authority to mobilize resources in response to this unprecedented public health threat for the protection of the community. The action will also help ensure that critical services have the necessary resources to continue. In addition, it allows the City to request mutual assistance from regional, state, and other governmental entities.

The proclamation is in response to the World Health Organization (WHO) escalation of COVID-19 to a global pandemic, and additional emergency declarations have been made at the county, state and federal levels to curb the spread of the virus. .

"The city's top priority is to maintain the health and safety of the community and our employees," said Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga.