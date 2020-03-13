My Chemical Romance is working on rescheduling the Japanese tour amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Pixies have also postponed their remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth, while Bikini Kill announces that they will be rescheduling their March tour.

Up News Info –

My Chemical Romance They have postponed their upcoming tour dates in Japan due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The band, led by the vocalist. Gerard WayThey were to take the stage for a main show, as well as perform at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals on March 28, 29 and 31, respectively.

%MINIFYHTMLa0b3d3d8546c974bd9a37b8748fa5ffa11% %MINIFYHTMLa0b3d3d8546c974bd9a37b8748fa5ffa12%

However, in a statement posted on their Twitter page on Thursday, March 12, the rock band announced that they would delay the dates on the advice of medical professionals.

"The promoter of our shows in Japan suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are following that advice," they wrote.

"Please note that we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce them soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed by what is happening around the world."

The group is the latest in a series of big names to postpone or cancel tour dates due to the coronavirus.

My Chemical Romance announced their postponed tour dates.

The band shared the news on their Twitter account.

the Goblins They were due to wrap up their Australian tour in the coming weeks, but said in a statement they were postponing the dates.

"As a precaution because of current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth," they wrote. "This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. The rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon."

<br />

In the meantime, Bikini Kill He also announced that they would reschedule their March tour, tweeting: "We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening gangs very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle, as well as the lack of information on the rate real infection of the surrounding areas, it makes no sense to move forward with any of the shows in the region. "

Bikini Kill turns to their social networks to announce that they are rescheduling their next tour.

The three postponements came just hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the spread of the coronavirus globally can now be considered a pandemic.