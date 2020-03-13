Musselburgh and Kelso await news of next week's meetings | Racing News

Musselburgh and Kelso are waiting to find out if their meetings next week will continue, or if they will be held behind closed doors, on the Scottish government's advice to delay the spread of the coronavirus by canceling the mass meetings.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon explained the planned measures north of the border, after a Cobra meeting in London that confirmed that the UK is entering the delay phase to deal with the pandemic.

In Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the immediate closure of schools and universities, and a ban on outdoor events involving crowds of 500 or more, initially until March 29.

Starting in Dundalk on Friday night, Horse Racing Ireland will hold all race meetings behind closed doors in that time period, with strict restrictions on the number allowed on the track to care for their horses.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not canceled the biggest sporting events so far, and the Cheltenham Festival will come to an end with more than 60,000 people attending the Gold Cup on Friday.

Musselburgh, due to the race next Friday, twice tweeted the course's intention to update the status of that meeting as soon as possible.

The Tweet read: "Musselburgh is consulting with industry bodies and stakeholders regarding the race meeting next Friday (March 20) in light of the Scottish Government's decision to organize events with more than 500 people. We will clarify the situation as soon as possible. "

Kelso has two meetings next week, Monday and again the following Saturday.

The British Horse Racing Authority has jurisdiction to compete on both sides of the border and issued a brief statement on Friday morning.

The statement read: "The British Horse Racing Authority – on behalf of the racing industry group COVID 19 – has been in regular contact with the Government about the response to the virus.

"British races have been preparing for a series of contingencies, including possible restrictions on mass gatherings. When we have more details on the impact of the Scottish government's orientation, we will share them."

