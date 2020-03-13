Movie premieres that could be affected by the coronavirus



The first to announce a change in its release date due to the coronavirus scare were the creators of Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi, the protagonist of Katrina Kaif. The movie was supposed to be released on March 24, 2020, but now our sources have informed us that it will hit theaters with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by Salman Khan on May 22, 2020 in Eid.

But it seems that this is not the only movie that could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Other releases due out in April could also be affected by the same, as theaters have closed in New Delhi and Mumbai, while other venues are expected to follow suit soon.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, will hit theaters on March 20, although manufacturers have not made an official announcement as of now, this one will surely be postponed once again. Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, to be released on April 17 this year, could also be under pressure. Not only that, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to launch on April 24, 2020, which could almost be the worst part of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the cinemas closed and people increasingly aware and cautious about the situation, we are sure that the creators of this film will think of a better time to release these great films.