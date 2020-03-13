Most People Are Willing to Risk Coronavirus Love Concerns – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Despite current concerns about the coronavirus, a new survey shows that most people are willing to risk for love.

Dating app "Ok Cupid,quot; finds that about nine out of ten people still head out to find dates or find a romantic partner.

The number is even higher in the United States, where 92 percent of singles say they are still dating despite the outbreak.

