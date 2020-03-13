MoneyBagg I & # 39; s Baby Mama shoots Ari Fletcher for apparent impersonation accusation

Instagram

People seem to be on Juiccybabyyy's side in this case, as a fan implies that Ari appears to be ahead of herself by writing in an Instagram comment that "she thinks everyone wants to be her."

It has never been a quiet day in MoneyBagg MeThe love life. This time, it was his baby mom, who accompanies Juiccybabyyy on Instagram, who was fighting with the rapper's current girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

This started after Ari wrote something cryptic on his Twitter account. Apparently accusing Juiccy of being obsessed with rapper "U Played", Ari wrote: "Being obsessed with a *** a to the point that you start copying his new b *** h is scary. Let him go b ** * h, damn it. "

"The fact that she put that creature behind the boy in the tub with her was the last straw in the glass," one fan commented in the tweet. Someone else joined in, believing that the tweets were about Juiccy, and added, "It is very strange hahaha, I am ashamed of second hand."

Juiccy found out about what happened and immediately responded on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 10: "Look, right now, I can't know what these social networks are like, because only if they knew what was going on behind closed doors! For this shit , Because the true knowledge was! "

"And one last thing about bathing with my daughter is that I do something every day with her and her father knows for himself!" She continued. "I never have to be like anyone! Because at the end of the day you are all fooled by all these 'social media'! It's so much bigger than this!"

Still not finished with his clapback, Juiccy added: "And one more thing, obsessed with my baby, dammit, you sound slow! But since you talked so much, what's wrong?"

People seemed to side with Juiccy in this case. Blasting Ari, an Instagram user said: "She felt comfortable crossing the line talking about people raising / children as if she was not making attacks when people were talking about her."

"First everything ended [Alexis Skyy"Getting long nails now it's over a boy taking a bath with his mom, I guess I won't buy that purge mask that could be charged," commented another fan sarcastically. Apparently tired of Ari accusing other girls of copying her, someone chimed in, "Very well, the childish game she is copying is becoming annoying as adult people have been putting their children in the bathtub with them before and after you."

"She has to stay in her lane … what that woman does with her son is not her business," said another comment with someone implying that Ari seemed to be ahead of her saying that "she thinks everyone wants to be her." . Meanwhile, someone praised Megan Thee Stallion, who used to date MoneyBagg, for not arguing with her baby moms.