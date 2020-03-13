MLB 2020 main insights: fantasy baseball dreamcatcher sleepers, rookies to see in dynasty / goalkeeper leagues

%MINIFYHTML452d035bec2423259f97d671f046d2ee11% %MINIFYHTML452d035bec2423259f97d671f046d2ee12%

The receiver remains in a slim position and until the MLB switches to steal refereeing, defensive value will determine the time of play behind the plate for most clubs. Therefore, finding offensive value at the receiver becomes more difficult and more important, both in real life and in fantasy baseball. As such, it's always worth keeping an eye on the best prospects, even if you don't play in the archer / dynasty leagues.

This year's rookie crop offers some perks, but the best catch prospects in the minors probably won't see the big league time until late 2020 or early '21.

MLB 2020 main insights: receivers

Opening day impact

Oakland's Sean Murphy (No. 35 on my Top 50 Prospects list) is probably the only rookie catcher who has a chance to earn a starting point to start the season. Murphy underwent minor knee surgery during the offseason and only recently returned to action, but he looked good in the Cactus League game. He performed well in a brief major league callup last year (.245 and four homers in 53 at-bats) and is the favorite to be the starting catcher for the Athletics to open the season. Murphy has struggled with health issues in recent seasons and has yet to play 100 games in a season, but when he's on the field, he's just another defender with above-average power and solid discipline. As a rookie, he could hit .260 and give up 15-20 home runs. If you can improve your bottom half balance and create more influence in your swing, you could easily beat those numbers as you mature.

If Murphy is sidelined, the Athletics have two other rookie catchers that could be solid replacements. Austin Allen He seemed a little outgunned in a 2019 callup with the Padres, but he has more power and has played well this spring. Allen's swing is a bit long, but he has more power on the shooting side and could be a low-average, moderate power guy if he has regular playing time.

Jonah Heim He has more perks and has drawn attention at camp from A. Heim, a changeup hitter who is in his third organization and eighth year on pro ball, is a late bloomer who has improved his swing mechanics and now seems like a solid prospect. . He is a positive defender, which should ensure that he eventually gets a chance to play. Offensively, Heim has good plate discipline, solid bat speed and a smooth swing path. Your left-handed swing has more balance and leverage (and therefore more power potential), but it should be at least adequate on both sides of the plate. If he wins backup work and sees regular at-bats, he should hit a moderate average, hit base at a good pace, and hit an occasional home run.

Next

There are a number of rookie backstops currently in third or fourth place on their club's depth charts. It is unlikely that any of them will be part of the opening roster, but injuries can always create an unexpected opportunity. Here are some names to watch out for:

Dom Nunez, Colorado. Núñez has above average power and good discipline at the plate. He may be too passive at the plate, but he has the ability to hit 15-20 HR while playing in Colorado.

Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati. Stephenson, a first-round pick who has disappointed as a professional, now sees himself as a late bloomer who could eventually become a major league player with average power and better plate discipline.

Garrett Stubbs, Houston. Stubbs raked this spring (.455 / .625 / .727) and showed good batting speed with solid discipline, but his small frame limits his power. He is a good defender who could be deployed as a type of service, like Austin Barnes.

Zack Collins, Chicago White Sox. Collins has more gross power and is a patient hitter, but his swing is long, resulting in many shifts and misses. He's gotten better over the years I've seen him in person, but his swing needs a major overhaul to make enough contact to be a regular major league player.

Andrew Knizner, St. Louis. Knizner has the bat speed, pitch recognition and hand-eye coordination to hit on average and could develop power if he can adjust his way to the bat. He's a solid, albeit unspectacular, hitter who could hit .270, tie, and hit some home runs.

Late season arrivals

Daulton Varsho, Arizona. Varsho will likely open the season in Triple-A, but he is projected as a regular major league regular and could take a look at Arizona later this season. Its loading can get complicated and cause some shifting and failure, but for the most part it has a compact swing with good bat speed that produces above average power and constant contact. In the long term, it could hit 20 HR and post an average of around .270.

Joey Bart, San Francisco (No. 14 in my Top 50 Prospects). For the second year in a row, Bart has impressed in the Cactus League game (.438 / .526 / .875) and seems like Buster Posey's clear successor. Bart has struggled with injuries, but when he's healthy, he shows more power, more defense, and improves tone recognition. If Bart is off to a good start this season, he could get the call to San Francisco in the middle of the year.

Wait until next year

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore (No. 12 in my Top 50 Prospects). Rutschman has the tools to hit for power and average while playing more defense in a premium position. He's the best prospect in the game, and while the basement Orioles have no incentive to rush him, his talent could push him into the majors in early 2021.

Luis Campusano, San Diego (No. 28 in my 50 best perspectives). Campusano will start the season in Double-A, but he could be in the big leagues in early 2021. He's the fastest rising catch prospect in the minors and has the skills to hit close to .300, post a high OBP, and hit. 20- more home runs in the majors.