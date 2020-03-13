Missy Higgins ensures that her family is "healthy and well" after the diagnosis of the father's coronavirus

Instagram

Chris Higgins, the medical father of the beating creator & # 39; Scar & # 39;, has been involved in a war of words with the health minister Jenny Mikakos for his comments on the treatment of patients while showing symptoms.

Australian singer / songwriter Missy Higgins He has updated fans about his family's health after it was confirmed that his father had contracted coronavirus.

The star's father, Dr. Chris Higgins, treated up to 70 patients before undergoing a test to detect the virus, and was targeted by Australian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, who said she was "flabbergasted because a A doctor who has experienced flu-like symptoms has reported working. "

Higgins later said he was "annoyed by the inaccuracies and injustices" of the comments, as he demanded an apology from Mikakos.

Hit creator "Scar" visited his Facebook page to share a post on "crazy, crazy times" after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the spread of COVID-19 worldwide can now considered a pandemic, with more than 126,000 registered cases worldwide, and more than 4,600 deaths.

"Given the amount of misinformation that exists right now, I just wanted everyone to know that our little family is completely healthy and well," he wrote. "We have been told that none of us are at risk of catching him, but we are staying down just because people seem scared around us anyway!"

"There is a lot of fear around. It feels a bit like the world is going crazy and the media is not helping with that. But my dad has received a lot of support and love from the public, especially from the medical community, so our main emotion right now is gratitude and relief, "he continued.

Missy said she was "away from social media for a time for obvious reasons" while taking care of her family in the middle of the outbreak, and urged fans to "be nice to each other."