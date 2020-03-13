Miss filling a March Madness stand? This is how the field of 68 could have been

%MINIFYHTMLd5b13f662aa997e54bea6ec115c90a9711% %MINIFYHTMLd5b13f662aa997e54bea6ec115c90a9712%

There will be no March madness this year, at least not of the college basketball variety, after the NCAA decided to cancel its men's and women's tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means there are no office support groups or discussions about Selection Sunday snubs.

%MINIFYHTMLd5b13f662aa997e54bea6ec115c90a9713% %MINIFYHTMLd5b13f662aa997e54bea6ec115c90a9714%

But that doesn't mean we still can't speculate on what the field of 68 could have been like.

%MINIFYHTMLd5b13f662aa997e54bea6ec115c90a9715% %MINIFYHTMLd5b13f662aa997e54bea6ec115c90a9716%

Here is a list of 68 projected fields based on specific metrics. It is important to note that the regular season champions received automatic offers for conferences that were unable to play their conference tournament. The first four teams (the four teams overall with the lowest seeds and the four automatic bids with the lowest seeds) are in bold.

MORE: March Madness 2020 Blank Printable Stand

KenPom field of 68

one – Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton

two – Duke, San Diego State, Michigan State, Ohio State

3 – Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Creighton

4 4 – BYU, Houston, State of Florida, Michigan

5 5 – Oregon, Villanova, Arizona, Seton Hall

6 6 – Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue

7 7 – Butler, Penn. State, Minnesotta, Rutgers

8 – Kentucky, Illinois, Marquette, Florida

9 9 – Auburn, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma

10 – LSU, St. Mary & # 39; s, State of Wichita, Providence

eleven – State of Utah, Virginia, Stanford, Cincinnati, Xavier, Richmond

12 – East Tennessee State, Yale, Vermont, North Texas

13 – Liberty, Akron, State of New Mexico, Stephen F. Austin

14 – UC Irvine, Bradley, Hofstra, Belmont

fifteen – State of North Dakota, Eastern Washingon, Little Rock, Wintrhop

16 – Northern Kentucky, Siena, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View A,amp;M, NC Central

First four out: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Northern Iowa, North Carolina State

NET field of 68

one – Gonzaga, Kansas, Dayton, State of San Diego

two – Baylor, Duke, State of Michigan, Louisville

3 – BYU, Florida, Creighton, Oregon

4 4 – Villanova, Arizona, Seton Hall, Ohio State

5 5 – West Virginia, Maryland, Butler, Houston

6 6 – Kentucky, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Michigan

7 7 – Colorado, Marquette, Auburn, LSU

8 – Florida, Rutgers, Saint Mary & # 39; s, Purdue

9 9 – Stanford, Iowa, Penn. State, eastern state of Tennessee

10 – Providence, Richmond, Illinois, Utah

eleven – Wichita State, Minnesotta, Arkansas, Virginia, USC, Oklahoma

12 – Cincinnati, Liberty, Yale, Akron

13 – Stephen F. Austin, Vermont, North Texas, Belmont

14 – Bradley, State of New Mexico, UC Irvine, Hofstra

fifteen – North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, Little Rock, Winthrop

16 – Northern Kentucky, Siena, Boston, Prairie View A,amp;M, Robert Morris, Central North Carolina

First Four Out: Xavier, Northern Iowa, St. Louis, Mississippi State

SOR Field of 68

one – Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Maryland

two – Florida State, San Diego State, Dayton, Villanova

3 – Creighton, Kentucky, State of Michigan, Duke

4 4 – Wisconsin, Auburn, Louisville, Oregon

5 5 – Virginia, Seton Hall, Ohio State, Butler

6 6 – Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan

7 7 – West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee State, BYU, Saint Mary & # 39; s

8 – Indiana, Houston, Oklahoma, State of Wichita

9 9 – Rutgers, USC, Utah, Texas

10 – LSU, Marquette, Richmond, Stephen F. Austin

eleven – State of Arizona, Florida, Rhode Island, Arizona, state of Oklahoma

12 – Xavier NC State , Cincinnati, Yale, Liberty

13 – Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Washington, Vermont

14 – Belmont, Hofstra, State of North Dakota, North Texas

fifteen – Little Rock, Bradley, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop

16 – UC Irvine, Siena, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View A,amp;M, NC Central

First four out: Purdue, Providence, Colorado, Memphis

Sagarin Campo ranking of 68

one – Kansas, Gonzaga, State of Michigan, Baylor

two – Florida State, Dayton, Ohio State, Duke

3 – San Diego State, Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland

4 4 – Wisconsin, Creighton, Seton Hall, Houston

5 5 – Oregon, Louisville, BYU, West Virginia

6 6 – Virginia, Michigan, Purdue, Auburn

7 7 – Butler, Illinois, Providence, Florida

8 – Rutgers, Iowa, Oklahoma, Wichita State

9 9 – Utah, Indiana, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

10 – LSU, Texas Tech, Saint Mary & # 39; s, Arizona

eleven – Marquette, State of North Carolina, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Mississippi State

12 – Eastern Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Vermont, Belmont

13 – Yale, Arkon, Bradley, Liberty

14 – Hofstra, Stephen F. Austin, North Texas, State of North Dakota

fifteen – UC Irvine, Eastern Washington, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop

16 – Siena, Little Rock, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View, Central North Carolina

First four out: Xavier, Notre Dame, Memphis, Texas