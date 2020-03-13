Miss filling a March Madness stand? This is how the field of 68 could have been

There will be no March madness this year, at least not of the college basketball variety, after the NCAA decided to cancel its men's and women's tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means there are no office support groups or discussions about Selection Sunday snubs.
But that doesn't mean we still can't speculate on what the field of 68 could have been like.
Here is a list of 68 projected fields based on specific metrics. It is important to note that the regular season champions received automatic offers for conferences that were unable to play their conference tournament. The first four teams (the four teams overall with the lowest seeds and the four automatic bids with the lowest seeds) are in bold.
KenPom field of 68
one – Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
two – Duke, San Diego State, Michigan State, Ohio State
3 – Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Creighton
4 4 – BYU, Houston, State of Florida, Michigan
5 5 – Oregon, Villanova, Arizona, Seton Hall
6 6 – Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue
7 7 – Butler, Penn. State, Minnesotta, Rutgers
8 – Kentucky, Illinois, Marquette, Florida
9 9 – Auburn, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma
10 – LSU, St. Mary & # 39; s, State of Wichita, Providence
eleven – State of Utah, Virginia, Stanford, Cincinnati, Xavier, Richmond
12 – East Tennessee State, Yale, Vermont, North Texas
13 – Liberty, Akron, State of New Mexico, Stephen F. Austin
14 – UC Irvine, Bradley, Hofstra, Belmont
fifteen – State of North Dakota, Eastern Washingon, Little Rock, Wintrhop
16 – Northern Kentucky, Siena, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View A,amp;M, NC Central
First four out: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Northern Iowa, North Carolina State
NET field of 68
one – Gonzaga, Kansas, Dayton, State of San Diego
two – Baylor, Duke, State of Michigan, Louisville
3 – BYU, Florida, Creighton, Oregon
4 4 – Villanova, Arizona, Seton Hall, Ohio State
5 5 – West Virginia, Maryland, Butler, Houston
6 6 – Kentucky, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Michigan
7 7 – Colorado, Marquette, Auburn, LSU
8 – Florida, Rutgers, Saint Mary & # 39; s, Purdue
9 9 – Stanford, Iowa, Penn. State, eastern state of Tennessee
10 – Providence, Richmond, Illinois, Utah
eleven – Wichita State, Minnesotta, Arkansas, Virginia, USC, Oklahoma
12 – Cincinnati, Liberty, Yale, Akron
13 – Stephen F. Austin, Vermont, North Texas, Belmont
14 – Bradley, State of New Mexico, UC Irvine, Hofstra
fifteen – North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, Little Rock, Winthrop
16 – Northern Kentucky, Siena, Boston, Prairie View A,amp;M, Robert Morris, Central North Carolina
First Four Out: Xavier, Northern Iowa, St. Louis, Mississippi State
SOR Field of 68
one – Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Maryland
two – Florida State, San Diego State, Dayton, Villanova
3 – Creighton, Kentucky, State of Michigan, Duke
4 4 – Wisconsin, Auburn, Louisville, Oregon
5 5 – Virginia, Seton Hall, Ohio State, Butler
6 6 – Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan
7 7 – West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee State, BYU, Saint Mary & # 39; s
8 – Indiana, Houston, Oklahoma, State of Wichita
9 9 – Rutgers, USC, Utah, Texas
10 – LSU, Marquette, Richmond, Stephen F. Austin
eleven – State of Arizona, Florida, Rhode Island, Arizona, state of Oklahoma
12 – Xavier NC State , Cincinnati, Yale, Liberty
13 – Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Washington, Vermont
14 – Belmont, Hofstra, State of North Dakota, North Texas
fifteen – Little Rock, Bradley, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop
16 – UC Irvine, Siena, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View A,amp;M, NC Central
First four out: Purdue, Providence, Colorado, Memphis
Sagarin Campo ranking of 68
one – Kansas, Gonzaga, State of Michigan, Baylor
two – Florida State, Dayton, Ohio State, Duke
3 – San Diego State, Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland
4 4 – Wisconsin, Creighton, Seton Hall, Houston
5 5 – Oregon, Louisville, BYU, West Virginia
6 6 – Virginia, Michigan, Purdue, Auburn
7 7 – Butler, Illinois, Providence, Florida
8 – Rutgers, Iowa, Oklahoma, Wichita State
9 9 – Utah, Indiana, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
10 – LSU, Texas Tech, Saint Mary & # 39; s, Arizona
eleven – Marquette, State of North Carolina, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Mississippi State
12 – Eastern Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Vermont, Belmont
13 – Yale, Arkon, Bradley, Liberty
14 – Hofstra, Stephen F. Austin, North Texas, State of North Dakota
fifteen – UC Irvine, Eastern Washington, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop
16 – Siena, Little Rock, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View, Central North Carolina
First four out: Xavier, Notre Dame, Memphis, Texas