Minnesota coronavirus: MIAC cancels spring sports season – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced on Friday the cancellation of the 2020 conference regular season and the postseason championships for spring sports for the remainder of the academic year.

The decision was based on ongoing health problems related to the coronavirus. Additionally, the measure follows in the footsteps of the NCAA that cancels the spring sports championships and several other conferences that cancel their spring seasons.

MIAC says it understands the disappointment this decision will bring to student athletes, families, coaches, and fans.

"The uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, athletic staff, and campus communities, it is no longer feasible for conference sports activities to continue in this moment, "MIAC said in a statement.

Each MIAC institution will make individual decisions related to the spring competition outside of the conference. MIAC is working with the NCAA regarding eligibility for all student athletes affected by the coronavirus.