Minnesota coronavirus: Guthrie cancels all submissions until April 5 – Up News Info

Among the public gathering places that are putting plans on hiatus for the rest of March, the Guthrie Theater was added to the list on Friday morning.

The theater announced that it will cancel all performances until April 5.

That includes performances from "Twelfth Night,quot; and "The Bacchae,quot;, along with upcoming "CENTERPLAY,quot; performances.

%MINIFYHTML1401244d8f81279b77a9ef63b8e695ae13% %MINIFYHTML1401244d8f81279b77a9ef63b8e695ae14%

"After careful consideration and with the desire to ensure the health and safety of all who participate in the Guthrie, this proactive measure was taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," the theater reported.

%MINIFYHTML1401244d8f81279b77a9ef63b8e695ae15% %MINIFYHTML1401244d8f81279b77a9ef63b8e695ae16%

From now on, however, the theater plans to open its next production of "Emma,quot; on April 11 as scheduled, until further notice.

Click here for a list of other closings, cancellations, and deferrals in Minnesota due to the COVID-19 outbreak.