Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz declares peacetime emergency – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the number of positive coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in Minnesota rose to double digits on Friday, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency.

"The safety and well-being of Minnesotans is my top priority, and we are working 24 hours to stop the spread of COVID-19," the governor said in a statement. “I am declaring a peacetime emergency in Minnesota to ensure that the state can respond more quickly to problems as they come. We are looking to the future and preparing for the next chapters of this pandemic as it continues to evolve. ”