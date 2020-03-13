Minnesota Coronavirus: Downtown Minneapolis Businesses Alarmed By "Ghost Town,quot; Feeling – Up News Info

– Downtown Minneapolis on a Friday night is usually a hot spot in the city, but that's not the case on a Friday night amid the coronavirus scare (COVID-19).

Places like the Orpheum Theater, First Avenue and Fine Line are canceling shows and performances.

This emptiness is felt more by people who make the experience of going out to the center pleasant. Nester Villafuerte, chef de cuisine at Seven Sushi, says he has had to let staff go early and cut hours to handle the slowdown in business.

%MINIFYHTML7309b43d9b228fc748e6ced150f3b5b711% %MINIFYHTML7309b43d9b228fc748e6ced150f3b5b712%

READ MORE: Buyers stay positive amid empty shelves

"It is definitely having a big impact on the things we do here at Seven," Villafuerte said. "Especially here in the center, I know restaurants, they are taking drastic measures."

Seven Sushi follows the cleaning and disinfection protocol established by the Minnesota Department of Health. They are even going above and beyond what is required to ensure customers have a safe experience.

Other downtown restaurants also report a drop of more than 70% in reservations. The slowdown also affects most of those who live from pay to pay, like valet Micah Smith.

READ MORE: What are your legal rights if you are quarantined?

“Usually I stand out on the sidewalk and see a lot of people walking, and it hasn't been the same. And I understand that there is fear and it can affect things, but it has definitely been much slower, "Smith said." Right now, we only have one car tonight, and we generally have ten. "

Smith and Villafuerte do not have the luxury of working from home, so they understand the fear associated with hiring COVID-19, but they hope that people will understand that panic hurts youngsters trying to earn a living.

"If you are in good health and want to go out and have a good time and enjoy a good dinner with your family or friends, just go out and it will always be safe," Villafuerte said.

Downtown restaurants support companies like the Minnesota Timberwolves and provide food to artists in various locations. When they close, so does their job.

Call ahead if you plan to support downtown businesses, because many may change hours to deal with the slowdown.

READ MORE: Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rises to 14