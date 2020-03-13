Mindy Kaling just sent the sweetest message to Taylor Swift

Mindy kaling It was charmed by Taylor Swiftnew documentary.

After sitting down to watch the superstar singer's new Netflix document, American Miss, the Office Alum turned to Twitter to give her fans a lovely critique. In his Twitter message, Kaling says Swift's document is "a must."

%MINIFYHTML0fd1cc4ddebf51d297d8c3e6c6edd3f511% %MINIFYHTML0fd1cc4ddebf51d297d8c3e6c6edd3f512%

"I loved #MissAmericana, the documentary @ taylorswift13," Kaling told his followers. "I loved his music, but now I love it (it's strange to say about someone I've never met)."

"If you make your own art, if you've ever been underestimated, if you love and care about your mother, it's a must see!" Kaling, who lost her mother in 2012, added.

In Swift's deeply personal documentary, he offers a glimpse into his life as he tries to navigate fame, family life, and find his political voice. The document also touches on Swift's mother's health, Andrea Swift, which Kaling referenced in his tweet. In January it was revealed that Swift's mother, who has been battling cancer, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.