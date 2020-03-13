Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever Anderson will transform into Wendy in & # 39; Peter Pan & # 39;

Instagram

The 12-year-old actress, who can also be seen in the upcoming movie & # 39; Black Widow & # 39 ;, will star alongside lead actor Alexander Molony in the highly anticipated movie.

Up News Info –

Jovovich milethe daughter of Ever Anderson, 12, was cast as Wendy in the upcoming live-action remake of "Peter Pan".

According to Variety, Ever has signed up to portray the female lead in the highly anticipated opposite movie. Alexander Molony like Peter

%MINIFYHTMLf2e8844ebcdddf510db23cc027d5f8ae11% %MINIFYHTMLf2e8844ebcdddf510db23cc027d5f8ae12%

This will not be the first acting concert for Ever, Milla's daughter and director Paul W.S. Anderson as she starred in a younger version of her mother's character in "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter", and soon you can see a young man playing Scarlett Johansson in "Black widow".

Speaking to the British newspaper The Independent recently about her daughter's acting ambitions and appearing in the movie "Resident Evil", Milla said: "She is very serious about acting and has worked very hard. She goes to classes and learns her lines, so I had no objection to her playing a young me in the movie, no dialogue or anything, just a day's work. "

However, she added: "I understand why people don't want their children to do it. When she asked the first time, I kept putting obstacles in her way, but after she showed me her commitment and hard work, what am I going to do? do? do? "

The live action "Peter Pan" will be directed by Pete & # 39; s Dragon director David Lowery, who also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but Variety noted that the film will hit theaters, rather than being released only on Disney's Disney + streaming service.