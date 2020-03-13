Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever Anderson will transform into Wendy in & # 39; Peter Pan & # 39;

The 12-year-old actress, who can also be seen in the upcoming movie & # 39; Black Widow & # 39 ;, will star alongside lead actor Alexander Molony in the highly anticipated movie.
Jovovich milethe daughter of Ever Anderson, 12, was cast as Wendy in the upcoming live-action remake of "Peter Pan".
According to Variety, Ever has signed up to portray the female lead in the highly anticipated opposite movie. Alexander Molony like Peter
This will not be the first acting concert for Ever, Milla's daughter and director Paul W.S. Anderson as she starred in a younger version of her mother's character in "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter", and soon you can see a young man playing Scarlett Johansson in "Black widow".
Speaking to the British newspaper The Independent recently about her daughter's acting ambitions and appearing in the movie "Resident Evil", Milla said: "She is very serious about acting and has worked very hard. She goes to classes and learns her lines, so I had no objection to her playing a young me in the movie, no dialogue or anything, just a day's work. "
However, she added: "I understand why people don't want their children to do it. When she asked the first time, I kept putting obstacles in her way, but after she showed me her commitment and hard work, what am I going to do? do? do? "
The live action "Peter Pan" will be directed by Pete & # 39; s Dragon director David Lowery, who also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.
A release date has yet to be confirmed, but Variety noted that the film will hit theaters, rather than being released only on Disney's Disney + streaming service.