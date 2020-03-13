Home Entertainment Mikaela Spielberg: "My parents are not ashamed of my porn career!"

Mikaela Spielberg: "My parents are not ashamed of my porn career!"

Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, has denied reports that her parents are embarrassed by her new career in porn.

"My parents, despite what people have written, are not ashamed, they really hoped it would be my career," The Sun told British media. "Some kind of external art … or taboo art, because they have always known that I was a bit neurotic."

