Mikaela Spielberg: "My parents are not ashamed of my porn career!"

Mikaela Spielberg, the daughter of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, has denied reports that her parents are embarrassed by her new career in porn.

"My parents, despite what people have written, are not ashamed, they really hoped it would be my career," The Sun told British media. "Some kind of external art … or taboo art, because they have always known that I was a bit neurotic."

The budding adult star continued, "That doesn't mean that all artists are neurotic … just the kind of artist I am, they've always known that whatever I wanted to do in life I would probably do if they liked it or not.

"So he was a little relieved. It was like they were preparing to receive the news for this and they are not sad about me and my career choice," he adds.

But Mikaela says that people shouldn't worry about their parents.

"I'm not sad for them. People shouldn't be sad for them. That's the great thing: People say, 'I feel sorry for your parents.' No one here is a victim."