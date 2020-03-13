Michigan announces 10 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, MICH. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the health departments of Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties announced today that 10 adults reportedly tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ). This brings the total status of COVID-19 cases to 12.

"We continue to urge Michiganns to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, medical director and deputy director of health. "We have to proactively implement community mitigation strategies that will help prevent the spread of the disease and, in particular, protect our most vulnerable Michiganders."

Clinical samples were collected from the individuals and sent to the MDHHS Laboratory Office, where they allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

An adult Ingham County woman with a history of travel on a cruise ship.

Two adult Kent County women and one adult man, all with international travel backgrounds.

An adult Montcalm woman with a history of international travel.

Two adult males from Oakland County; one with no travel history and one with a domestic trip.

An adult St. Clair County man with a history of domestic travel.

An adult woman and an adult man from Washtenaw County; one with a history of national travels and one with a history of international travel.

There are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of the flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

Wash your hands with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or top sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Stay home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

At this time, there are no recommended additional precautions for the general public in the United States.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

Fever

Cough

Short of breath

