Michael Strahan accuses his ex-wife of abusing twin daughters in the middle of a custody battle

WENN / Attaches

The co-host of & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39; states in legal documents that Jean Muggli has been involved in a & # 39; pattern of abusive behavior & # 39; towards Sophia and Isabella, 15 years old.

Up News Info –

Michael Strahan He has accused his ex-wife Jean Muggli of physically and emotionally abusing his teenage twin daughters.

According to TMZ, the former NFL (National Football League) star and "Good morning america"The co-host alleges that Muggli has been involved in a" pattern of abusive behavior "towards girls, in legal documents obtained by the publication.

In a bid to get a Manhattan judge to strip Muggli of the primary custody of 15-year-old Sophia and Isabella, the star apparently told authorities he has evidence of the alleged abuse.

Strahan also claimed that his ex has not taken his 15-year-old girls to court-ordered therapy sessions, and said he is responsible for missing volleyball games and riding events.

Strahan currently has visitation rights with Sophia and Isabella, but wants them to move in with him in New York, and for Muggli, who lives in North Carolina, to be held in criminal and civil contempt.

Strahan currently pays $ 18,000 to his ex per month for child support, according to a 2007 divorce decree, in addition to the $ 15 million he paid at the time.

The couple married between 1999 and 2006, Strahan's second marriage.