Megan Thee Stallion struggles with balanced work and college

Instagram

During their appearance in & # 39; Strahan, Sara and Keke & # 39 ;, the hit & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He admits that juggling between his work and study is 'difficult'. since his & # 39; schedule is crazy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion He's struggling to keep up with his college studies while juggling his work commitments like a new rap sensation.

The hit "Hot Girl Summer" is in the midst of earning her degree in health management from the University of South Texas, but finding the time to study while constantly on the go has proven difficult.

%MINIFYHTMLb9edc783a85c57ecad7aa1bd023a68c611% %MINIFYHTMLb9edc783a85c57ecad7aa1bd023a68c612%

"It is really difficult," Megan admitted on a US show. "Strahan, Sara and Keke".

However, the 25-year-old knows that she is not the only hard-working student in such a situation, and is determined to go the extra mile to reach her graduation.

"School in general is difficult," he shared. "I know my schedule is crazy because I'm on the road all the time and I rap, but they are (sic) other women who babysit and work nine to five cemetery shifts, so I know a lot of people can identify with me "

"But when you go to school and you're really dedicated and you really want it, you're going to find a way to make the time to do it (sic)."

<br />

Megan previously revealed that she hopes to make good use of her studies and one day open her own assisted living facilities in her native Texas, and is eager to hire her classmates and others who want to enter the healthcare industry.

She said, "When you first graduate from college, it's really hard to get a job because nobody wants to hire you because you don't have experience, so I really want my facilities to be (run by) some of my classmates and other kids who have just graduated from college and need work. Like, this might be your first job. "