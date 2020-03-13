MDOT to lift seasonal weight restrictions on some Michigan state highways beginning Monday – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, March 16, the Michigan Department of Transportation will lift seasonal weight restrictions on some state highways in the Lower Peninsula.

Seasonal weight restrictions will continue to be enforced and enforced on all state trunk line highways north of a line on M-43 in the city of South Haven east to US-131 in Kalamazoo County, then toward South to I-94 in Kalamazoo County and east to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north to Lansing and continue east on I-69 to US-127, then to North on US-127 to M-20 at Mount Pleasant, then east on M-20 to US-10 in Midland County, then east on M-10 to M-25 at Bay City, and continue on M-25 through the entire Thumb area.

All state trunk lines north of this line, including the entire Upper Peninsula, will have seasonal and imposed weight restrictions applied. State routes often carry M, I, or EE designations.

In restricted areas, the following will apply:

– On routes designated as "all-season,quot; (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

– On routes designated as "seasonal,quot; (designated in solid or discontinuous red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a published weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible pavements ( asphalt).

– All extended permits will be valid for oversized loads in the restricted weight area on restricted routes. No single trip permits will be issued for overweight cargoes or cargoes exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in total length on restricted routes.

County highway commissions and city public works departments set their own seasonal weight restrictions, which generally, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have current weight restrictions.

