MDE granted federal exemption for meals to be served during shutdown – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The United States Department of Agriculture has granted a request from the Michigan Department of Education to waive the regulatory requirement that children eat together and in schools during the unexpected closure of schools. This resignation takes immediate effect.

These meals, served under the SFSP Unexpected School Closing program, are available to all children at no cost. Under the exemption, meals would not be required to be served in a group setting. This exemption helps Michigan school food service personnel ensure that children receive nutritious meals during the school closing announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 12, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

This exemption allows school meal providers to explore other options for serving meals to students during this time. These options, such as allowing parents and children to pick up meals at a designated location or delivering meals to school bus stops, are intended to support the "social distancing,quot; recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to help local school districts provide food to children in need at the same time.

Schools and sponsors participating in the SFSP Unexpected School Closure help ensure that children do not experience a food security failure with schools closed from March 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020.

No sponsor or school district needs to request an exemption.

For questions about Michigan's summer meal program or unanticipated school closings, schools can contact MDE at 517-241-5374 or [email protected]

