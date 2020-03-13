Mayor Garcetti bans non-municipal city council employees, banned large gatherings – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles City Hall will be closed to non-city employees due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Thursday.

In addition to closing City Hall, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he has also ordered the cancellation of all city meetings of 50 people or more, and all events or conferences on city properties are expected to attract more than 50 people. .

Under the mayor's order, the city is also banning more than 50 visitors at any time from any city building, and stopping all non-essential travel by city employees.

"I know this is a time of anxiety for many people, but Angelenos should stay focused on preparedness and protection, not panic," said Garcetti. "We will continue to do our best to help guide people through this situation, and work closely with our local, state and federal partners to keep our communities safe, aware and informed."

The mayor also called for a strategy to stagger the entry of visitors into public buildings to no more than 50 at a time, including the city's museums, libraries, parks, pools, and community centers. Such plans would exempt LAX, the Port of Los Angeles, city shelters and transit locations.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of health for Los Angeles County, also called on all private groups and businesses to voluntarily cancel any large gatherings and reminded members of the public that they feel ill to stay home.

Garcetti's order follows new state guidelines issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday night, detailing the new California Department of Public Health policy that includes guidance to cancel or postpone all meetings of 250 or more people, along with additional instructions on protecting public health and slowing down The spread of COVID-19.