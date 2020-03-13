Matthew Broderick's sister hospitalized after being diagnosed with coronavirus

https://morristowngreen.com/

Revd. Janet Broderick, who is a pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a conference in Kentucky.

Actor Matthew BroderickThe woman's sister has tested positive for the coronavirus in Los Angeles.

"As you know, our Chancellor, Janet Broderick, became ill shortly after returning from the Consortium of Gifted Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) annual conference in Louisville, Kentucky, attended by more than 500 Episcopalians from across the country." a statement is read to parishioners.

After an initial evaluation, Revd. Broderick was placed under isolation. The results of his test for Covid-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, March 11.

"Janet has been determined to have tested positive for the virus," the church statement continues.

All Saints has been closed and all services have been suspended until further notice.

Reports suggest that Revd. Broderick is stable. She is being treated for severe pneumonia symptoms.

The news couldn't have come at a worse time for his brother, who will open a limited series of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, on Broadway on Friday, March 13.

And hours before Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia, where he is preparing to shoot a new Elvis presley biopic with director Baz Luhrmann.

Hanks informed fans through social media that he and his wife had been isolated "on the advice of medical officials."