Home Sports Match report – Salford 18 – 14 Wigan

Match report – Salford 18 – 14 Wigan

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Match report - Salford 18 - 14 Wigan
%MINIFYHTML805d926dcadb3e546eaf125cc17bfb5111% %MINIFYHTML805d926dcadb3e546eaf125cc17bfb5112%

Last Updated: 3/13/20 9:50 PM

Niall Evalds scored twice while Salford came from 12 points to beat league leader Wigan.

%MINIFYHTML805d926dcadb3e546eaf125cc17bfb5113% %MINIFYHTML805d926dcadb3e546eaf125cc17bfb5114%

Niall Evalds' second half double and an attempt by Kevin Brown with eight minutes remaining saw Salford go from 12 points to beat Super League leaders Wigan Warriors 18-14 on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML805d926dcadb3e546eaf125cc17bfb5115%%MINIFYHTML805d926dcadb3e546eaf125cc17bfb5116%

More to follow …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©