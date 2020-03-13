Masters postponed while golf continues to take coronavirus measures

The 2020 Masters has been postponed due to health problems related to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers confirmed.

The first golf tournament of the year was scheduled for Augusta National between April 9-12, with Tiger Woods set to defend the title he memorably won in 2019.

On March 4, the Augusta National Golf Club issued a memorandum stating that it planned to host the Augusta National Masters and its Female Fans and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as planned.

However, all events have been canceled until further notice.

"Unfortunately, the increasing risks associated with the widespread COVID-19 coronavirus have led us to a decision that will undoubtedly be disappointing for many, although I am sure it is appropriate in these unique circumstances," said a statement by the club president, Fred Ridley. .

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of all associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope that this postponement will put us in the best position to safely organize the Tournament of Masters and our fan events at some later date. "