Marlon Wayans drops her pants as Jennifer Hudson introduces herself

Well, that happened.

%MINIFYHTML2a7ab32dea93f0d6dfe55a0b6f36bb3011% %MINIFYHTML2a7ab32dea93f0d6dfe55a0b6f36bb3012%

In a clip posted by Marlon Wayans, fans got to see Jennifer HudsonQueen of Soul channel Aretha Franklin while performing the 1968 icon single, "Ain & # 39; t No Way,quot;.

In the video, the Oscar and Grammy winner expertly danced the ballad while drawing the attention of people waiting in the room, including Wayans. At one point, the camera turned to the famous comedian, who had his pants hanging around the ankles on the floor with the sweatshirt covering below the hips. Realizing it, the actress walked away and laughed as Wayans repeated the lyrics to her and simulated an impulse before pulling her pants back up. Meanwhile, a voice could be heard in the background saying: "I hate you."

"@iamjhud is the best karaoke singer in history," Wayans wrote in the video caption. "WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO This woman sang my drawers."

"I have to put Marlon in a house as soon as possible," said the voice behind the camera.

As the people in the room laughed, Hudson finished the song with a laugh as he tried to lower his pants again.