Marlon Wayans drops her pants as Jennifer Hudson introduces herself

Well, that happened.
In a clip posted by Marlon Wayans, fans got to see Jennifer HudsonQueen of Soul channel Aretha Franklin while performing the 1968 icon single, "Ain & # 39; t No Way,quot;.
In the video, the Oscar and Grammy winner expertly danced the ballad while drawing the attention of people waiting in the room, including Wayans. At one point, the camera turned to the famous comedian, who had his pants hanging around the ankles on the floor with the sweatshirt covering below the hips. Realizing it, the actress walked away and laughed as Wayans repeated the lyrics to her and simulated an impulse before pulling her pants back up. Meanwhile, a voice could be heard in the background saying: "I hate you."
"@iamjhud is the best karaoke singer in history," Wayans wrote in the video caption. "WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO This woman sang my drawers."
"I have to put Marlon in a house as soon as possible," said the voice behind the camera.
As the people in the room laughed, Hudson finished the song with a laugh as he tried to lower his pants again.
Earlier this month, Hudson also shared footage of what appears to be the same reunion, writing, "That time when @marlonwayans wanted us to sing a duet! @Lelunddurond captured this moment. @Jasonmichaelwebb so kindly on the keys. We had so many great moments during the production of @respectmovie. @debramarienichols in the background #lionelrichie #still @ wallybean1 ".
Wayans and Hudson are set to co-star in the upcoming biopic about Franklin, aptly titled Respect.
In the movie, which will be released in October, the actor plays Franklin's first husband, Ted White, while the deceased legend chose the artist to interpret her before her death in August 2018.
The film, which also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald Y Mary J. Blige among others, he filmed wrapped in February.
As Hudson wrote on Instagram at the time, "It's officially a wrapper at @respectmovie, wrap it up, it's done! I'm overwhelmed to get into this moment, but the words cannot express how grateful I am to be chosen by the queen herself! and live another dream! It was an honor for me to honor the queens' request! The only and only Queen of the soul. "
