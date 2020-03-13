Mariah Carey's kids will make you wash your hands in "fantasy,quot;

Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band.

As the world continues to follow the guidance of health officials amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mariah Carey He decided to show how he keeps his hands clean in the bathroom.

In a new TikTok that was shared on social media, the music superstar gathered his twins around the sink. What came next was a hilarious video and a hack to make sure you're following the 20-second wash rule.

"Washing our hands 20 seconds from that dirty old bastard!" she captioned the video while wearing luxurious nightwear. "Stay safe everyone!"

The video features Mariah's iconic hit "Maria,quot; in the background. And yes, singing is absolutely included as fans get a glimpse of his fabulous home.

"Mariah and I / We come back like babies and pacifiers,quot; Moroccan Y Monroe he sang before Mariah finished the lyrics. "Old Dirt Dog is not a liar." Hahaha