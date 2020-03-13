Mariah Carey's kids will make you wash your hands in "fantasy,quot;

Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band.
As the world continues to follow the guidance of health officials amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mariah Carey He decided to show how he keeps his hands clean in the bathroom.
In a new TikTok that was shared on social media, the music superstar gathered his twins around the sink. What came next was a hilarious video and a hack to make sure you're following the 20-second wash rule.
"Washing our hands 20 seconds from that dirty old bastard!" she captioned the video while wearing luxurious nightwear. "Stay safe everyone!"
The video features Mariah's iconic hit "Maria,quot; in the background. And yes, singing is absolutely included as fans get a glimpse of his fabulous home.
"Mariah and I / We come back like babies and pacifiers,quot; Moroccan Y Monroe he sang before Mariah finished the lyrics. "Old Dirt Dog is not a liar." Hahaha
And before you knew it, the 20-second timer was over. Genius, right?
"OK, this is the cutest thing! ODB,quot; Holly Robinson Peete wrote in the comments section. Millie Bobby Brown he added, "This is amazing!"
In short, Mariah is not the only star who washes her hands with her own music. Gloria Gaynor he took TikTok and shared his routine.
"It only takes 20 seconds‘ SURVIVE! "She shared on Instagram with a video of her bathroom. "#iWillSurviveChallenge #fyp #coronavirus #washing #washhands # coronavírus # coronavirüs # coronavirüsü #handwash #washyourhands #hygiene,quot;.
As many pop culture fans know, the Coronavirus has had a major impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents recently suspended all tours, including Jason Aldean, Post Malone, Blake Shelton Y Virgin.
Even major theme parks like Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have decided to stop operating.
%MINIFYHTML684387bc5ebba952b7d4cdb638450aaf13%