Maren Morris ends Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber Hot Country Songs Chart Domination

Apega / Adriana M. Barraza

& # 39; The Bones & # 39; She has helped the & # 39; I could use a love song & # 39 ;, singer who is pregnant with her first child, to become the first solo woman to top the Billboard countdown since 2016.

Pregnant Maren morris It has been a great success for country music women by reaching the top of Billboard's hot country song list.

The success of her song "The Bones" makes Maren the first female soloist to lead the countdown since 2016.

"The Bones" ends the long career of Dan + Shay Y Justin Bieber"10,000 Hours", which ranked first for 21 weeks.

Maren is now officially on her motherhood countdown – her first child is due in weeks.

Morris also recently performed one of the final shows at this year's Houston Rodeo in Texas, before city officials scrapped the schedule trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus.