Man who flew from Minnesota to Nebraska tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Cass County, Nebraska man, in his 50s, tested positive for the new coronavirus, making it the 11th known case in Nebraska, authorities said.

The man recently flew to Nebraska from Minnesota on the same connecting flight as the woman who is the first Nebraska COVID-19 case. The man has been self-insulating at his home since last Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release Thursday night.

The 36-year-old Omaha woman tested positive on March 6. Health officials said he had recently traveled to the UK with his father and began showing symptoms of a respiratory illness on February 24. He returned to Nebraska on February 27.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

