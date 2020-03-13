Man suspected of providing drugs, raping arrested Moss Beach teenager – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – A man who allegedly gave marijuana to a teenage girl before sexually assaulting her last summer was arrested Thursday by San Mateo County Sheriff's detectives, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, on July 31, 2019, suspect Thomas Evans, who is friends with the family of the 14-year-old victim, spent the day with the girl in Moss Beach. Evans supplied the victim with marijuana and proceeded to sexually assault her.

An extensive investigation followed over the next seven months, with detectives eventually obtaining a $ 250,000 arrest warrant for Evans. Detectives on Thursday arrested Evans at Sacramento State University and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who has had any contact with Evans or who believes that someone has been the victim of the suspect to contact Detective José Velásquez at 650-363-4062 (or send an email to jvelasquez @ smcgov.org) or Sergeant Joe Cang at 650-363-4008 ([email protected]).